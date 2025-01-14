Medvedev battles meltdown; Fritz shines as Grand Slam action heats up in Melbourne

Three-time finalist overcame a fiery outburst and a five-set battle to secure a spot in the second round at on Tuesday. Meanwhile, fourth seed delivered a commanding performance, keeping alive hopes of ending a 22-year Grand Slam drought for American men.

Medvedev, last year’s runner-up, smashed his racket and a net camera after losing serve in the third set against Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej. Despite earning a code violation for his antics, the Russian regained his composure to claim a 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory. Reflecting on his perseverance, Medvedev remarked, “At the end of last year, this match I probably would have lost. Now it’s a new year and new energy.”

Fritz displayed nerves of steel as he dispatched compatriot Jenson Brooksby 6-2, 6-0, 6-3 in just 106 minutes. Riding the momentum from the United States’ United Cup triumph, Fritz struck 34 winners and advanced to face qualifier Cristian Garin. “I’m super happy with how the match went today,” said Fritz.

In other matches, Danish 13th seed Holger Rune survived a five-set thriller, while eighth-seeded Emma Navarro endured a tough three-set battle to edge out fellow American Peyton Stearns. Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina cruised past Australian wildcard Emerson Jones 6-1, 6-1 under the watchful eye of new coach Goran Ivanisevic.

On Court Three, French veteran Gael Monfils prevailed in a marathon against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, winning 7-6(7), 6-3, 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-4. Wins also came for 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, ninth seed Daria Kasatkina, and former men’s world number six Matteo Berrettini.

The action-packed day set the stage for a thrilling second round as players look to make their mark in the first Grand Slam of the year.