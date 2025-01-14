Ministry of Interior cracks down on passport fraud

The has launched a significant crackdown on 95 employees of the passport directorate accused of issuing Pakistani passports to foreign nationals, including 12,000 Afghan citizens.

On Tuesday, the ministry revealed that 41 of the implicated individuals are employees of passport offices. A letter from the Director General of Passports to the Ministry of Home Affairs called for action against the involved officers. In response, the Home Ministry initiated an inquiry based on the recommendations of the Passport and Immigration Department.

The fraudulent activity came to light after Saudi authorities returned Pakistani passports issued to Afghan citizens. Further investigations revealed that numerous Pakistani missions abroad were involved in the issuance of passports to foreign nationals.

This scandal follows a similar incident where central NADRA employees were dismissed for facilitating the issuance of Pakistani passports to non-citizens.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Passport and Immigration Department have confirmed to Hum News that disciplinary actions against the responsible officers are underway.