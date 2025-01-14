MoU signed to restore Lahore’s celebrated spice market

Lahore, - The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) signed a memorandum of understanding with Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan (AKCS-P) on January 6. The agreement was signed during an official meeting held at AKCS-P’s office in Zaman Park. The MoU lays out a comprehensive plan to methodically rehabilitate selected structures of Lahore’s iconic Spice Market. Located at the Akbari Gate in Lahore’s Old City, the site is considered one of the largest spice markets in Asia. Named after the Mughal emperor Akbar, the wholesale spice market is around 500 years-old, making it one of the oldest centers which trades in hundreds of different spices. Present on the occasion, Director General of Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), Kamran Lashari reaffirmed his commitment to preserving the city’s cultural heritage. The roadmap for revamping the spice market presents an exciting and ambitious prospect, he said. “We look forward to our continued partnership with AKCS-P. Together we have achieved significant milestones in the preservation of some of Lahore’s most celebrated historic sites. For almost two decades, WCLA and AKCS-P have undertaken joint efforts to restore Lahore’s historical buildings including the Lahore Fort, Shahi Hamaam and Wazir Khan Mosque. A presentation was shared during the meeting, which marked the areas of the spice market that were going to be conserved and contained illustrations of the planned structures. Furthermore, case studies of ancient spice markets located in Morocco and Turkey were presented and discussed as a reference for the planned initiative. CEO of AKCS-P, Mr Tausif Ahmad stated that the longstanding strategic partnership of AKCS-P and WCLA had led to seamless restoration activities which utilized the expertise of skilled craftsmen, artists and architects. “The spice market is a vibrant and popular space in the walled city of Lahore which is frequented by swarms of visitors every day” he said, “We hope to restore the market to its past glory to allow both tourists and nearby residents to experience the historical site in its full splendor.”