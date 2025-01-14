NA expresses solidarity with victims of LA fire

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday unanimously passed a resolution expressing solidarity with victims of the Los Angeles fire and their families and extended sympathy to all affected by the inferno.

“This House extends its deepest condolences to the victims and their families and expresses its heartfelf sympathy to all those affected by the fire. We stand in solidarity with the people of Los Angeles”, according to the resolution, moved by a minority PPP’s MNA Naveed Aamir Jeeva.

The resolution noted that the devastating fire in Los Angeles has caused immense damage to the property, displaced countless families and led to the tragic loss of lives and livelihoods.

“ As a global community, the recognizes that in times of tragedy, it is our shared humanity that binds us together and it is our collective responsibility to offer support and stand by the affected people of Los Angeles during this time of hardship”, the resolution said. The National Assembly called upon the international community and local organizations as well as individuals to come together in the spirit of humanity to aid in the recovery, rebuilding and healing of Los Angeles, ensuring that no one is left behind in this time of crisis.

The National Assembly also passed the National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to amend the Status of Women (Amendment) Act, 2012.