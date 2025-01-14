Tuesday, January 14, 2025
NA speaker calls govt-PTI meeting for talks on 16th

January 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   As the PTI has expressed its willingness to enter the third round of negotiations with the government, initiated last month to lower the high political temperatures in the country, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq yesterday formally convened the third meeting between the two representatives of both sides on January 16.A notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat said that the in-camera meeting will occur at 11:30am in Committee Room 5 of the Parliament House. “Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the proceedings of the negotiations committee,” the notification added. The first meeting between the two sides had taken place on December 23, while the second one occurred on January 2. So far, the two sides have not made any significant progress, as the PTI leadership sought frequent meetings with incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan to finalise their list of demands to be presented to the government side during the third round of talks.

