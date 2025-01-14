Nadra blocks over 71,000 CNICs in five years

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) blocked 71,849 Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) over the past five years due to fraud or ineligibility, according to documents presented by the Ministry of Interior in the National Assembly.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had the highest number of blocked cards at 25,981, followed by Balochistan (20,583), Punjab (13,564), Sindh (9,677), Islamabad (1,370), Azad Kashmir (446), and Gilgit-Baltistan (228).

During the same period, Nadra unblocked 44,460 CNICs after verification.