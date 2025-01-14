Power companies issued Rs35bn detection bills to 1.3m consumers: NEPRA

A recent report by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has disclosed that power companies burdened over 1.3 million electricity consumers with detection bills totaling more than Rs35 billion between April and June 2024.

According to NEPRA, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) led in issuing detection bills worth over Rs13 billion, followed by HESCO with Rs7.6 billion and LESCO with Rs3.7 billion. PESCO issued detection bills exceeding Rs1.5 billion to 70,506 consumers.

The report highlighted growing corruption in power companies, as detection bills were allegedly issued to inflate revenue without proper verification. NEPRA criticized the practice, stating that it unfairly added financial pressure on consumers and raised concerns about accountability in billing practices.

The authority further noted that these billing irregularities undermine public trust in the power sector.

Earlier, NEPRA informed the National Assembly that it is pursuing legal action in 71 excessive billing cases against Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and may impose fines on them once proceedings are completed.