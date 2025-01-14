Next week important in Aafia Siddiqui’s case: IHC

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that Dr Fowzia Siddiqui meets the Pakistani Ambassador in the US.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan conducted hearing of a constitutional petition of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui who moved the court through her lawyer Imran Shafiq Advocate and sought release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui currently confined in an American prison.

During the hearing, Justice Ishaq remarked that next week would be important related to Aafia Siddiqui case and directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cooperate with Dr Fowzia Siddiqui who is currently in the United States. Dr Fowzia Siddiqui’s lawyer, Imran Shafiq informed the bench that no response had been received to the letter the Prime Minister had sent to the US President. Furthermore, there was no confirmation from the US about receiving the letter.

The court also noted that the record of the Prime Minister’s foreign visits had not been presented, despite the court’s previous order dated December 20 that sought details of the Prime Minister’s foreign trips.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative informed the court that the Foreign Secretary was in China which caused delay in the details’ submission. The court granted an extension until the next week to submit the Prime Minister’s foreign trip record.

Imran Shafiq also informed the court that Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has arrived in the US but she has not yet met with the Pakistani Ambassador there. The court directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that Dr Fowzia Siddiqui meets the Pakistani Ambassador in the U.S. Later, the IHC bench deferred hearing of the Aafia Siddiqui case till January 24 for further proceedings. Previously, IHC bench ?orderedthe government to provide details of the prime minister and foreign minister’s foreign visits since the filing of Dr. Afia Siddiqui’s clemency petition in the United States. The bench also directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit a detailed report on Mr. Smith’s declaration and to address the matter on a diplomatic level.

On the last hearing, in response to a query by the petitioner, MoFA replied that the Government has not received any response to the Prime Minister’s letter dated 13.10.2024 to President Joe Biden. Justice Ishaq said in his written order that although the reply records that the Pakistan Embassy in the United States made all-out efforts, including arranging a meeting at the State Department and with Dr.Aafia at FMC Carswell, it is also the fact that the worthy Ambassador did not find any time for being in the front line for the period from the 3rd to the 11th December when the key meetings were taking place. It might have been expected that the worthy Ambassador would have taken some time out of his busy schedule to show up at some of those meetings to conform by action the avowed support of the Government of Pakistan to the cause expressed in writing vide the Prime Minister’s letter dated 13.10.2024.

He noted, “The Court is also rather surprised to read para 3(vi) of MoFA’s reply. The situation referred to in the said paragraph is by no means analogous to the one under discussion. In the last round, the proposal was for the Pak Embassy to drum up public support, whereas, in this case, the Ambassador could have been expected to be a part of the official delegation representing the Government of Pakistan.

It sounds rather paradoxical for MOFA and the Pakistan Embassy to keep aloof from the delegation’s meetings with Congressmen under the fear of being perceived as interfering in internal political matters of the United States, while the country the Ambassador represents was sending and did send an official delegation comprising Parliamentarians for that cause.”

The IHC bench added that the MoFA is required to obtain the comments of the Pakistan Embassy and to file a concise report on this point on the next date of hearing.

It said that further, MoFA is also directed to file a list of the number of foreign visits by the worthy Prime Minister or the Foreign Minister, with the countries visited and the duration of each visit, since the date the clemency petition was filed with the Department of Justice.