Tuesday, January 14, 2025
OEC launches IT, Japanese language internship program 

January 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD), has introduced the IT and Japanese Language Internship Program in partnership with Plus W Inc, Japan, to train and prepare Pakistani youth for job opportunities in Japan. The program, titled “Bridging Cultures and Careers – Empowering IT Graduates through Japanese Language and Advanced IT Training Opportunities in Japan,” aims to equip IT graduates with advanced skills in data science, cloud technologies, and Japanese language proficiency (JLPT N5 & N4) to ensure their seamless integration into the Japanese workforce. An official source highlighted the OEC’s efforts to promote workforce placements in global markets, emphasizing the program’s role in showcasing Pakistan’s IT potential on the international stage. He noted the importance of Japanese language skills in overcoming cultural and linguistic barriers and praised the collaboration with Plus W Inc as a step toward mutual progress.  

The inaugural batch includes 54 IT professionals, with plans to expand to 4,000 participants over the next year. The initiative also involves collaboration with 15 universities, aiming to align general education graduates with structured migration streams. The program reflects OEC’s strategic focus on bridging talent gaps and fostering international partnerships to address global workforce needs and strengthen Pakistan’s economy through enhanced remittances.

