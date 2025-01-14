Pakistan records 71st polio case in Jacobabad

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed a new polio case in Jacobabad District, Sindh, raising the total number of cases in Pakistan to 71 for the year 2024.

According to an NIH spokesperson, the affected child began showing signs of disability on December 27, 2024.

The spokesperson announced that the first nationwide polio eradication campaign for 2025 is set to begin in the first week of February.

In a public appeal, parents were urged to ensure the vaccination of children under five years of age. "Administering polio drops to young children is essential to safeguard them against this debilitating disease," the spokesperson emphasized.