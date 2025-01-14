Pakistan to launch Panda bonds by June 2025, says Finance Minister

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has announced plans to issue Panda bonds by June 2025, aiming to raise $200–250 million from Chinese investors. The issuance of these bonds is part of the government’s strategy to pay off external debts and improve Pakistan’s credit rating.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of Chinese investment in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy. He revealed that discussions are ongoing with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to secure guarantees for the bonds.

The finance minister expressed the government’s commitment to upgrading Pakistan’s credit rating to single B in the near future.

Commenting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Aurangzeb underscored Pakistan’s intent to enhance collaboration with China in the next phase of CPEC. He urged Chinese private enterprises and export industries to invest in Pakistan, highlighting its potential as an export hub for Chinese corporations.

He assured that measures would be taken to strengthen the security of Chinese companies operating in Pakistan. “China’s investment and partnership are pivotal for Pakistan’s economic growth and stability, especially as we navigate through challenging times,” he said.