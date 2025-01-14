Pakistani fisherman arrested by Indian Forces amid ongoing maritime disputes

Indian security forces have reportedly detained a , Babu Ali Mallah, from Jati tehsil in Sujawal district, while he was fishing in the deep sea, according to the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum. The arrest was made on allegations of crossing the maritime boundary.

The Fisherfolk Forum revealed that 20 other fishermen from Jati tehsil are already imprisoned in India, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by fishermen in the region.

Last week, Pakistan and India exchanged lists of prisoners in each other’s custody as per the 2008 Consular Access Agreement.

Pakistan handed over a list of 266 Indian prisoners (49 civilians and 217 fishermen), while India provided a list of 462 Pakistani prisoners (381 civilians and 81 fishermen).

The Pakistani Foreign Office has urged India to release and repatriate 108 Pakistani prisoners, including 52 civilians and 56 fishermen, who have completed their sentences and whose nationalities have been verified.

Additionally, Pakistan has requested consular access for 38 defence servicemen who went missing during the 1965 and 1971 wars.

The government has also called on India to ensure the safety and well-being of all Pakistani prisoners awaiting release and repatriation.