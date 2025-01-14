Pension incentives cut challenged in court

ISLAMABAD - An intra-court appeal has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the withdrawal of incentives for Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) pensioners. The appeal, submitted by over 300 CAA pensioners, contests a single-member bench’s ruling that upheld the legality of the CAA board’s decision to revoke the benefits. The petitioners argue that medical facilities for pensioners’ parents and children have been withdrawn, along with other incentives such as house grants. The petition requests the court to overturn the single-member bench’s decision and restore the revoked benefits.