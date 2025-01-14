Tuesday, January 14, 2025
PFA destroys contaminated meat

NEWS WIRE
January 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday foiled an attempt to supply 500-kg contaminated meat during a grand operation in the Bakra Mandi (goat market).According to a spokesman for the authority, the operation had been conducted upon a tip-off of the vigilance team during which 500-kg tainted meat was destroyed. The meat, which posed serious health risks, was found to have been sourced from diseased and dead animals.

As per DG Food Authority Asim Javed, the diseased animals were slaughtered and their remains were incinerated. Upon inspection, it was revealed that the meat from these animals was not only unfit for human consumption but could lead to various health issues if consumed.The animal owners were found to be in violation of regulations, lacking the mandatory Health Fitness Certificates required for slaughtering animals. The DG emphasized that consuming such contaminated meat could result in severe health complications and increase the risk of infectious diseases. He also condemned the actions of the fraudulent mafia who driven by the greed for higher profits were essentially selling diseases rather than food.

