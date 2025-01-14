PFA destroys expired, unhealthy food items

DERA GHAZI KHAN - Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday destroyed a sizable quantity of food items for being unhealthy and expired and imposed heavy fine on the violators. On the orders of PFA DG, the official teams inspected groceries, milk shops, and fish points in Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur, PFA spokesman said in a statement. In DG Khan, officials imposed Rs 45,000 fine on three groceries at traffic Chowk, Liaquat Bazaar, Gadai (Chungi No 7). At Quetta road, a bakery faced Rs 10,000 fine on using non-traceable colours in food products while Rs 12,000 fine was imposed on a milk shop at New Gadai area. In Muzaffargarh, a fried fish seller faced Rs 30,000 fine on using oil that was unfit for human consumption at Yadgaar Chowk, Rs 25,000 fine on a fish seller for selling fish emitting stink, while Rs 35,000 fine was imposed on two milk collection centers for using chemicals without having any label. A sum of Rs 30,000 was imposed on sweets and bakers units for using banned China salt and non-traceable colours in Khangarh.