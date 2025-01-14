PIMS launches helpline to address patient concerns

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday launched a helpline service to promptly address patient concerns, following instructions from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Patients can now contact PIMS directly at 0519071711 for issues related to their treatment. Dr. Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, spokesperson for the hospital’s Executive Director, emphasized that PIMS continues to provide top-tier treatment in the capital’s largest hospital.

To further assist patients, signboards have been installed throughout the hospital, offering guidance and information. Dr. Daha highlighted that thousands of patients visit the hospital’s OPD and emergency departments daily.

The Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Health, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Barth, has introduced key initiatives to enhance healthcare services in Islamabad. Dr. Imran Sikandar, Executive Director of PIMS, is dedicated to addressing patient complaints efficiently via the helpline. Free basic medicines are also provided daily to thousands of patients at the hospital.