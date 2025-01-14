PM calls for proactive measures to address education sector challenges

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for proactive efforts to tackle the challenges facing Pakistan's education sector, emphasizing the importance of promoting education as a national service. Chairing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, he directed the Education Minister to work closely with the provinces to improve educational outcomes.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the majority of Pakistan's 22.8 million unschooled children are girls and praised the discussions on girls' education held at the recent International Conference on Girls' Education in Islamabad. He also noted the ongoing efforts to address the education emergency, which was declared earlier this year to enroll 26 million out-of-school children.

In addition to his education priorities, PM Shehbaz hailed the restart of PIA flights to Europe and the opening of a new crossing point on the Pak-Iran border in Panjgur, which will promote legal trade and reduce smuggling. He also expressed satisfaction with the normalization of the situation in Kurram and commended the security forces for their continued operations against terrorism in Balochistan.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to restoring peace and ensuring that education becomes a cornerstone of Pakistan’s future development.