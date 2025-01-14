PM directs prompt completion of low-cost housing projects

Shehbaz seeks report on provision of international standard housing facilities to people. Desires implementation of Faceless Customs Assessment System in other cities.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing low-cost housing projects at the earliest besides asking for collaboration with the private sector to boost investments in the housing projects.

He issued these directives while chairing a review meeting of the projects being carried out by the Ministry of Housing and Works here yesterday.

The Prime Minister also instructed to ensure validation of the third party in the federal government housing projects.

Shehbaz Sharif said the construction companies, having international repute, should be selected for projects to be built for government employees and masses. He also directed to select the companies for construction projects, ensuring a transparent procedure and on merit.

The Prime Minister instructed that construction projects should be completed within their stipulated time. The meeting was apprised about the dissolution of PWD and other dysfunctional institutions.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the reduction in corruption due to the dissolution of PWD and other dysfunctional institutions. He said the digitization of the system for allotment of houses to the government employees is a welcoming.

He said every possible measure will be taken to provide low-cost accommodation to every citizen of Pakistan. He said reforms are underway to check corruption in the projects meant for provision of low-cost houses to the people.

The Prime Minister also sought a comprehensive plan from the Ministry of Housing for provision of international standard facilities to the people. He directed to formulate and get approval to the National Housing Policy by March.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan’s image at the global level has been restored due to the efforts of government as international cricket along with other sports and international conferences are being hosted in the country.

The Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities to construct international standard hotels, hospitals and establish other facilities for the guests coming from abroad.

Meanwhile, the prime minister, chairing a meeting on the matters related to FBR, said significant progress has been made in the last few months regarding digitization and reforms in Federal Board of Revenue.

He said the Faceless Customs Assessment System based on minimum human intervention has been introduced in the customs process for the first time in history, marking a significant milestone in the digitization of the FBR.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and Federal Board of Revenue to work together to further improve the system.

He also directed to shift the system on artificial intelligence by minimizing the human intervention.

The Prime Minister said that the Faceless Customs Assessment System should be broadened and implemented in other cities as soon as possible after Karachi so that all imports across the country could benefit from this system.

He also directed to evolve a comprehensive strategy for the implementation of the track and trace system in various industrial sectors.

The meeting was briefed about the recent reforms in FBR.

During the briefing, it was informed that the faceless customs system would be made fully operational at all terminals of Karachi Port by the end of next month.

It was told that efforts are underway to ensure its operation nationwide soon and a central control room is being established to monitor the faceless customs system.

It was further informed that mobile signal jammers and CCTV cameras are also being installed at all terminals to enhance the transparency of the system.

The meeting was apprised that a transparent recruitment process for the new customs system has been initiated while a track and trace system had been implemented in all industrial units of the tobacco, fertilizers, sugar, and cement industries.

It was informed that the implementation of the track and trace system led to a significant increase in revenue from the tobacco, sugar, cement, and fertilizer industries in the fiscal year 2023-2024 compared to the previous corresponding year.

The meeting was told that under the prime minister’s directive, the upgradation of the web-based One Customs has started and its design will be completed by the end of March.