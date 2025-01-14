PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief over death of Mir Zafarullah Mengal

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Mir Zafarullah Mengal, son of veteran politician Sardar Attaullah Mengal and brother of Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

In a message of condolence, the Prime Minister offered his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace. He acknowledged the Mengal family’s significant contributions to national politics and extended heartfelt support during this difficult time.