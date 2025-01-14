Tuesday, January 14, 2025
POA forms sports commission and disciplinary committee to boost governance

Staff Reporter
January 14, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE - The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has taken a significant step to enhance sports governance and address disciplinary issues by forming a Sports Commission and a Disciplinary Committee. These initiatives aim to align Pakistan’s sports administration with international standards as outlined by the IOC. POA President Arif Saeed approved the establishment of these committees in accordance with the POA’s constitution. The Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Lt Col Nabeel Ahmad Rana, Secretary of Army Sports Board, will focus on ensuring discipline and protecting athletes’ rights. POA Deputy Secretary General M Jahangir will serve as the committee’s Secretary. The Disciplinary Committee includes notable members from various federations and associations, such as Pervez Ahmed (Gymnastics Federation), Nazhat Jabeen (Weightlifting Federation), Ejaz Ali (Table Tennis Federation), Prof Ahmed Bilal (Fencing Federation), Sohail Ahmed Khan (BOA), Haider Usman Adv and M Imran. Simultaneously, the POA has constituted a Sports Commission, led by Brig Mujtaba Haider, Director of Army Sports Directorate. POA Secretary M Khalid Mahmood will act as the Commission’s Secretary The Sports Commission comprises Rizwan ul Haq Razi (Rowing Federation), Fawzi Khawaja (Rugby Union), Ahmed Ali Rajput (Gymnastics Federation), M Umair Aslam Malik (WAPDA Sports), Tariq Pervez (Bodybuilding Federation), Dr Shamsa Hashmi (Volleyball Federation), Rana Amjad Iqbal (HEC), and Imran Ahmed. The Disciplinary Committee will operate within a structured framework to address athlete-related matters and maintain discipline, ensuring fairness and protection for all stakeholders.

Staff Reporter

