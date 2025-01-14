Police arrest eight in crime crackdown

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Police arrested eight individuals on Monday, including three drug peddlers, three liquor suppliers, and two for illegal LPG decanting in separate operations. According to a police spokesman, the Morgah Police apprehended three drug peddlers, identified as Ikram, Imran, and Tariq, recovering over 4.5 kilograms of hashish. The Waris Khan Police arrested three liquor suppliers, Zahid, Khalil-ur-Rehman, and Hamza Omar, and seized 18 liters of liquor. Meanwhile, the R A Bazaar Police nabbed Tariq and Saqib for illegally decanting Liquefied Petroleum Gas and confiscated gas cylinders and refilling equipment.