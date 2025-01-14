Political tension overshadows general debate on law and order in PA

LAHORE - The 20th session of the Punjab Assembly, intended for a general debate on the province’s law and order situation, took a political turn as the treasury and opposition members engaged in heated exchanges. Instead of focusing on the critical law and order issues, opposition members highlighted alleged injustices against the PTI founder, while the government members praised their development projects. Monday’s Punjab Assembly proceedings shattered the reconciliatory spirit fostered during the previous session, where treasury and opposition members had agreed to hold negotiations over the alleged false cases filed against PTI workers and leaders. During the session, PPP legislator Mumtaz Chang accused certain police officials of wielding excessive power, alleging that “one DPO and two SHOs are running the show.” The session started with an unusual delay of three hours and forty minutes. From the outset, opposition and government members clashed over political issues. Rather than discussing the state of law and order, lawmakers dwelled on grievances about their personal experiences. Opposition legislator Ali Imtiaz Warraich alleged that the government was using force to crush the PTI. He alleged that shots were fired at the PTI workers on November 26 and it was declared that anyone who stood up would face the same. He added that no political party had ever been wiped out by force. “Where was everyone when Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz landed at Lahore Airport amid chaos? In a country of 250 million, 65 percent of the youth believe the mandate of the winner should be respected”, he averred. In response, Punjab Law Minister Malik Suhaib Bharth expressed regret, saying, “It’s disappointing that no one discussed law and order today. He told the House that he worked tirelessly to bring reports from every district, but they chose to ignore that. “Their constituents shouldn’t even greet them. They claim their leader is brave, yet he’s the first to put on a black cap. They seated Farah Gogi to collect bribes and made appointments and transfers based on money,” he remarked. During the session, three bills—Education Amendment Bill 2025, Punjab Protected Areas Amendment Bill 2025, and Punjab Wildlife Amendment Bill 2025—were introduced and referred to standing committees for reports within two months. Audit reports were also presented. Panel of Chairman Samiullah Khan adjourned the sitting until 1:00 PM on Tuesday on completion of the day’s agenda.