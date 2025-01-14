Politics depends on state's existence: COAS Munir

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir emphasized the primacy of the state's existence, asserting, "Politics can only thrive if the state exists."

Addressing political leaders in Peshawar on Tuesday, General Munir underscored that attempts to sow discord between the public and the military are often driven by foreign agendas.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to fostering positive relations with Afghanistan, noting that differences primarily arise over the presence of extremist elements and incidents of cross-border terrorism.

The army chief clarified that no large-scale military operations are currently underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Instead, targeted actions are being conducted based on precise intelligence. He called for unity in the fight against terrorism, stating, "Creating disorder is a grave sin, and without the state, nothing else matters."

General Munir also highlighted the need to learn from past mistakes and expedite the implementation of the National Action Plan, a framework supported collectively by all political parties.

A day earlier, General Munir declared that terrorism has no place in society and lauded the efforts of security forces in eradicating this menace. During his visit, he received a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and the ongoing counter-terrorism operations against Fitna Al Khwarij. Federal Minister of Interior and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister were also present at the briefing.

The COAS commended the unwavering resolve and unparalleled sacrifices of Pakistan's Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies, acknowledging their crucial role in dismantling terrorist networks and thwarting malicious agendas.