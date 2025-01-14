PRCS provides medicines to 120 families in Kurram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has provided medicines and non-food items to 120 families in Kurram. This was stated by Imran Wazir, Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society for KP merged districts, while speaking to the media at the Press Information Department’s regional office on Monday. He said that, following the directives of KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, the PRCS was making all-out efforts to provide essential medicines and non-food items to the inhabitants of Kurram.

He mentioned that the next consignment of relief goods will be dispatched as soon as the routes are cleared.

Imran Wazir also noted that PRCS teams were the first to provide aid to the victims in Kurram.

He praised the dedication of Red Crescent volunteers, who carried out humanitarian duties even in difficult circumstances.

He also stated that a detailed report on the damages in Kurram has been sent to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, which will be forwarded to donors for rehabilitation activities.

Imran Wazir commended the efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, noting that the Governor’s tireless work is providing motivation and encouragement to the PRCS volunteers.

“The new lists of required medicines and non-food items are being prepared and will be sent to the Governor’s House to enhance the ongoing aid efforts,” he concluded.