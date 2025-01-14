PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 982 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 982.77 points, a positive change of 0.87 percent, closing at 114,230.06 points as compared to 113,247.29 points on the last trading day. A total of 521,209,059 shares were traded during the day as compared to 499,846,692 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs28.287 billion against Rs24.825 billion on the last trading day. As many as 449 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 280 of them recorded gains and 116 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 53 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 70,133,140 shares at Rs1.78 per share, Cnergyico PK with 39,599,889 shares at Rs6.95 per share and Sui South Gas with 31,998,634 shares at Rs43.76 per share.