Tuesday, January 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 982 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 982 points
NEWS WIRE
January 14, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 982.77 points, a positive change of 0.87 percent, closing at 114,230.06 points as compared to 113,247.29 points on the last trading day. A total of 521,209,059 shares were traded during the day as compared to 499,846,692 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs28.287 billion against Rs24.825 billion on the last trading day. As many as 449 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 280 of them recorded gains and 116 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 53 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 70,133,140 shares at Rs1.78 per share, Cnergyico PK with 39,599,889 shares at Rs6.95 per share and Sui South Gas with 31,998,634 shares at Rs43.76 per share.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1736752165.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025