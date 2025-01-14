PTI issues another show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday once again issued a show cause-notice to its firebrand MNA Sher Afzal Marwat for his outburst against party Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and remarks about Imran Khan’s recent tweets on X. Marwat was issued the notice for violating the discipline by making statements contrary to the party’s official position. The lawmaker was prohibited from representing the party in the media until he submits a response to the show cause notice issued by PTI’s Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

The notification, issued under the direction of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, stated that Marwat made public statements without careful consideration. He has been given seven days to submit his response.

Last week, Marwat had criticised Raja questioning that he was not the legitimate secretary general of the PTI under the party constitution. Contrary to the party’s official policy, he in an interview to a TV channel also said that halt in negotiations between the government and the PTI was due to recent harsh tweets made from party founder Imran Khan’s X handle. Last year, PTI had issued a show cause notice to Marwat for breaching the party discipline targeting senior leaders and Saudi Arabia.