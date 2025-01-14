PTI not serious in talks with govt, Kh Asif claims in NA

ISLAMABAD - Since the third round of the talks between the government and the PTI is around the corner, the top lawmakers in the national assembly yesterday exchanged heated remarks.

The house witnessed hullabaloo as the opposition members resorted to sloganeering during the speeches of treasury benches. However, the members from both sides of the aisle did not share any impression of distancing from the talks process.

The PTI also tried to disrupt the proceedings of the house by pointing out lack of quorum in the house but the required members were present there.

Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif, responding to the concerns of the leader of the opposition, raised a question as to how the talks process could be possible in such an environment created by the opposition.

“The behaviour shown by the opposition cannot help in paving way for successful talks,” commented the defence minister, amid sloganeering from the opposition benches particularly by the PTI members.

The minister in a clear term commented that the attempt to disrupt the proceedings of the house is tantamount to disrupting the ongoing process of talks. “Is it a way, you [opposition members] deliver the speech and leave the house chanting slogans,” he said, conveying the chair the PTI leadership was not serious in the talks process.

“It was just a smoke screen....they should speak to [engage in talks] who they want to,” he said, adding that the opposition had earlier refused to enter into talks with the government.

Asif also asked the chair that he should not give leverage to the PTI leaders. “Do not be blackmailed by them….They will not pay you back”, he said, reacting over the protest by the opposition benches.

Likewise, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar came down hard on the PTI members by saying the PTI was not serious in the talks. “Through their agents inside and outside the country they have built a fake narrative on social media that a massacre took place in Islamabad and levelled accusations about missing workers,” he said, referring to the recent protest of PTI at D-Chowk. “He [Leader of opposition] should be ashamed of pointing fingers at an institution of which he himself is a beneficiary.”

The Information Minister questioned whether the PTI leadership ever talked about the killing of 25 TLP workers in Lahore, stampede killing in Multan and other incidents.

With the onset of the proceedings, leader of the opposition in the national assembly Omar Ayub demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe into May 09 and November 26 incidents.

About the verdict of the Al-Qadir trust, he said the government members were passing remarks as they would announce the decision.