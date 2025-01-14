PTI’s Somersaults

Recently, PTI leader Asad Qaiser demanded that the government involve “real stakeholders” (meaning the army) in dialogue, suggesting that talks with the government alone would be fruitless.

One wonders at PTI’s constant policy shifts. One day they take one stand; the next day, they take another. With the economy improving, the much-touted PTI protest in November thwarted, and the PTI leadership and workers facing imprisonment—some even tried in military courts—it is evident that PTI is at its weakest. Meanwhile, the government appears more stabilised.

For political stability, there may be suggestions from institutions and friendly countries to provide some relief to PTI. However, PTI seems to misconstrue the government’s offer for dialogue as a sign of weakness.

The PTI should focus on its initial demands: releasing its leaders and workers, investigating the events of May 9 and November 26, and presenting these demands in exchange for meaningful dialogue. Otherwise, it will be very difficult for PTI to survive until the next elections.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.