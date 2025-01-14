PTI urged to show seriousness in dialogue, says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

on Tuesday called on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to adopt a serious approach in ongoing political dialogues to achieve meaningful outcomes.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, Asif criticized PTI’s conduct in the National Assembly, describing it as unbecoming of a political party committed to dialogue.

“Parties engaged in talks usually temper their aggressive stance, but the PTI has adopted a completely contradictory position,” he remarked.

When asked about the possibility of a deal, Asif dismissed the notion, clarifying that Imran Khan's future would be decided by the courts. He also denied any negotiations taking place behind closed doors.