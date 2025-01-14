Tuesday, January 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab approves interest-free loans, marriage act, bike speed limit

Punjab approves interest-free loans, marriage act, bike speed limit
Web Desk
6:08 PM | January 14, 2025
National

The Punjab cabinet, led by Chief Minister, has approved the 'Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme' to boost economic growth and support small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari announced that the scheme will offer interest-free loans of up to Rs 30 million for entrepreneurs in various sectors, including agriculture.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the Hindu Marriage Act to regulate marriage laws for the Hindu community in the province.

In a move to improve road safety, a 60 km/h speed limit for motorcycles has been imposed across Punjab.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched a free 3-marla plot scheme for deserving families. Meanwhile, the CM inaugurated the Zahra Homes/Maskan Ravi Scheme in Kala Shah Kaku, providing interest-free loans of up to Rs 1.5 million under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program. The initiative has already helped 100 families build homes in two and a half months.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1736844160.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025