Punjab CM distributes Honhaar scholarship cheques

BAHAWALPUR/LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif distributed Honhaar merit scholarship cheques among students of Bahawalpur Division at the Islamia University Bahawalpur, Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus on Monday.

CM Maryam mingled with the students present at the event. She invited squash player Sohail Adnan, who won the British Junior Championship Under 13, to sit beside her and also presented him with a prize cheque of 5 million rupees. The Chief Minister sat among the students and engaged in conversation. At the request of the students, CM Maryam Nawaz joined them in singing the national anthem. Following her instructions, a guard of honor was presented in honor of the students. A disciplined police contingent gave a general salute to the students.

The Chief Minister also called over special needs students who were singing to express her affection. A documentary about the merit awards was presented at the event. A total of 3,011 students from Bahawalpur Division received merit scholarships amounting to 173.2 million rupees. After Lahore Division, Bahawalpur Division received the highest number of merit scholarships, with 2,296 students from public sector universities awarded 147.1 million rupees in scholarships. Additionally, 400 students from colleges in Bahawalpur Division received 8 million rupees in merit scholarships. Medical college students, numbering 315, were awarded scholarships totaling 18.1 million rupees. Over 11,000 students from four divisions have received more than 720 million rupees in merit scholarships.

Also, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated Zahra Homes and expressed her gratitude that 100 deserving families now have a roof over their heads.

“I commend RUDA and the Ministry of Housing for completing this project within just two and a half months. It’s heartening to see that the deserving have finally received their due,” she said while addressing the inaugural ceremony.

She praised PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, noting, “For 45 years, he has dedicated himself to the service and development of the nation. His name is synonymous with Pakistan’s atomic power, economic growth, and modern motorways. The projects we’re undertaking in Punjab today reflect his visionary leadership. We serve the nation tirelessly as his loyal foot soldiers.”

The chief minister emphasized the transparency and fairness in Zahra Homes/Maskan Ravi, stating, “Merit has been ensured, and a strict check-and-balance system is in place. To the allottees, I say: this house is yours for life, a blessing from Allah.” She lauded the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar initiative as one of the best housing schemes in the world. Highlighting the housing crisis, she said, “There are 2.2 million families in Punjab without homes. By Allah’s grace, we aim to provide 100,000 houses within a year. For those owning plots of 1 to 10 marla, interest-free loans of up to Rs. 1.5 million are available. Loan recipients will repay just Rs. 14,000 monthly over seven years, with no additional costs.” She added, “The Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program has been operationalized swiftly, and thousands of houses are under construction in 37 districts of Punjab, with many nearing completion.”

Maryam Nawaz announced that the first five houses under this program will include complimentary furniture.She said feedback from beneficiaries has been overwhelmingly positive, giving us the motivation to work even harder. “Many couldn’t even dream of owning a house, and now their dream is a reality.” She also revealed plans to allocate free residential plots for deserving families, with thousands to receive three-marla plots soon. Expressing her commitment, she said, “I’m working relentlessly to fulfill the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who has set KPIs for me, just as I have for the police and administration. The people of Punjab trust his leadership, as evidenced by the overwhelming response to every project.”

She further highlighted the government’s ongoing initiatives, including the Kisan Cards and Livestock Cards benefitting thousands of farmers, free medicine delivery, and advanced medical care through facilities like the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital and the Children’s Heart Surgery Program. She added, “Under the Suthra Punjab Program, garbage collection is streamlined, ensuring clean streets, markets, and cities. Additionally, 30,000 students have received Honhaar Scholarships, with merit and fairness being the cornerstone of all projects.”

On public transport, Maryam Nawaz stated, “Twenty-five electric buses have arrived at Karachi Port, with an order placed for 500 more. New routes will be introduced soon.” She also pointed to economic improvements, saying, “Inflation has dropped from 38 percent to 6 percent. Bread now costs Rs. 12 instead of Rs. 30, and flour prices have also decreased. I’ve consistently instructed my team to avoid raising the prices of basic necessities.”

The chief minister concluded by announcing plans for more development projects in the coming days, reiterating her government’s dedication to serving the people of Punjab.