Punjab to establish wildlife courts and strengthen conservation laws

The has announced the establishment of dedicated courts to handle wildlife-related crimes, including animal cruelty, abuse, and illegal possession.

The Punjab Assembly's standing committee approved significant amendments to the province's Wildlife Act 1974 on Tuesday. These updates, the first in 14 years, introduce fines of up to Rs5 million for violations and align Punjab's wildlife protection framework with global standards.

Chairing the meeting, Muhammad Adnan Dogar was briefed by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who emphasized the need for stricter measures against animal cruelty.

The amendments also enhance legal protections for designated wildlife areas. A single board, the “Protected Areas and Wildlife Management,” will oversee conservation efforts, led by the wildlife minister as chairperson, the wildlife secretary as vice-chairperson, and the director-general as secretary.

Additionally, a dedicated wildlife protection force will be formed, and special centres established for wildlife breeding, treatment, and protection.



