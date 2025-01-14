PWD reviews monthly performance of FWCs, field officers

Peshawar - The Population Welfare Department (PWD) of District Peshawar held a monthly performance review meeting for Family Welfare Assistants on Monday.

The meeting was attended by District Population Officer Sami Ullah Khalil, Deputy District Population Officer Kashif Fida, Tehsil Supervisor Imran Khan, and all welfare centres’ assistants.

During the meeting, the monthly performance of welfare centres in District Peshawar was reviewed, and strategies for further improvement were outlined. District Population Officer Sami Ullah Khalil conducted a detailed evaluation of the performance and targets of the welfare centres. He directed the staff to provide the best facilities and promptly address any shortcomings. Family Welfare Assistants were instructed to ensure regular attendance and diligently perform their duties.

Addressing the participants, the District Officer and other officials emphasized the need to raise awareness about the importance of proper spacing between children. They said that the primary goal of the Population Welfare Department is to promote public awareness about family planning and bring about positive behavioural changes.

The officials urged the staff at welfare centres to take proactive steps to promote family planning and ensure that government-provided facilities reach the public. They reminded the staff that the government is investing resources to improve these services, and it is their responsibility to implement them effectively.

Additionally, male and female assistants were instructed to intensify the awareness campaign on dengue prevention, ensuring that residents in dengue-affected areas are educated on precautionary measures to combat the viral disease effectively.