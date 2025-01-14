Rattled Djokovic survives at Australian Open as young rivals advance

MELBOURNE - Novak Djokovic overcame an early jolt to remain in the hunt for a record 25th Grand Slam title while his two young rivals Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz moved into the Australian Open second round with more emphatic victories on Monday. An ailing Nick Kyrgios was unable to avoid falling through the trapdoor on his return to his home major, although the maverick Australian went down fighting like 2023 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas on a blockbuster second day at the year’s opening major. Naomi Osaka prevented a repeat of her 2024 first-round loss to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia as the twice Melbourne Park champion prevailed 6-3 3-6 6-3 to close out the action on the main showcourts. Djokovic beat American teenager Nishesh Basavareddy 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 to keep his quest for an 11th Australian Open title alive. Alcaraz cruised to a 6-1 7-5 6-1 victory over unseeded Kazakh Alexander Shevchenko on Margaret Court Arena. Adding to the overlap of big-ticket matches was Kyrgios, whose first appearance in Melbourne Park in three years due to injury ended in a 7-6(3) 6-3 7-6(2) defeat by Jacob Fearnley. Sinner began his title defence in bright sunshine with a win over Nicolas Jarry. While the balmy weather was welcome after persistent rain chopped six hours of play out of the outer court schedule on day one but the dark cloud of doping refused to budge. The big-serving Chilean contrasted his treatment with Sinner’s avoidance of a suspension for failing his tests last year, after losing 7-6(2) 7-6(5) 6-1 to the Italian. Women’s No 2 Iga Swiatek was also at the centre of allegations that tennis doping authorities were running a two-tier system favouring the top players after she served a one-month doping ban last year. The 23-year-old five-times Grand Slam champion refused to let the controversy distract her as she defeated Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-3 6-4. Third seed Coco Gauff closed out a routine 6-3 6-3 win over 2020 champion Sofia Kenin. Tsitsipas fell at his first hurdle as American young gun Alex Michelsen earned a 7-5 6-3 2-6 6-4 victory, much to the disappointment of the local Greek community who arrived in numbers to support him.