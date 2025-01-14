Rs36.69m stolen currency recovered

PESHAWAR - The police have dismantled a gang involved in a major theft at a currency exchange office in Deans Trade Centre, Peshawar, and recovered the stolen amount.

The operation, conducted on the directives of CCPO Peshawar Qasim Ali Khan, led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of Rs36.694 million in local and foreign currency.

The suspects, including Nadir Khan, a security guard at the money exchange, confessed to committing the theft on January 4 by using office keys to access the premises. A special team, led by SSP Operations Noor Jamal, SSP Investigation Noor Jamal, and SP Cantt Division Aitzaz Arif, used CCTV footage and advanced techniques to trace and apprehend the culprits.

Further investigations are underway, with authorities expecting additional revelations from the arrested suspects.