Save the Indus River Dolphin

Every rhythmic flow of the Indus River once carried the quiet melodies of the dolphin’s habitat. Today, that voice is fading. Negligent practices, particularly pollution, have pushed this majestic creature to the brink of extinction. Once abundant across the Indus River system, fewer than 2,000 dolphins remain, confined to isolated sections of the river.

This species’ fate reflects our commitment to environmental preservation. Plastics and pollutants dumped into the river pose invisible but deadly threats, choking ecosystems and driving species like the Indus River Dolphin closer to extinction. A single discarded plastic bag or bottle can linger for centuries, causing irreparable harm to wildlife and communities reliant on the river.

The solution lies in education, awareness, and grassroots action. Local stories and art can be powerful tools for change. Imagine murals in riverside villages celebrating the dolphin’s grace or education campaigns highlighting the impact of pollution on aquatic life. Such initiatives can inspire collective action.

The Indus River Dolphin is a vital part of Pakistan’s ecological and cultural identity. Protecting it requires enforcing anti-pollution laws, promoting waste management, and encouraging eco-friendly alternatives. I appeal to authorities, civil society, and individuals to collaborate. Start small: reduce plastic use, join river cleanup drives, and amplify conservation efforts through local platforms.

Together, we can ensure the Indus River Dolphin remains a living emblem of hope and resilience for future generations.

MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN MEMON,

Islamabad.