SC questions security breach in Jinnah House attack on May 9

The Supreme Court of Pakistan's constitutional bench raised serious concerns on Tuesday regarding the security failures during the May 9 incidents, particularly how protesters managed to breach the Corps Commander’s residence.

The case, which centers on the issue of civilian trials in military courts, is being heard by a seven-member bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan. Other members of the bench include Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Shahid Bilal Hassan.

Advocate Khawaja Haris, representing the Ministry of Defence, argued that trials under the Army Act are applicable when civilians incite military personnel to neglect their duties. He referenced previous Supreme Court judgments and highlighted that the law has been in place since 1967.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail raised questions about the scope of the Army Act, expressing concerns that its application, as presented by Khawaja Haris, could potentially extend to anyone. He also noted distinctions between the current case and the FB Ali Case, which took place during martial law and involved both serving and retired officers.

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi inquired about the masterminds behind the May 9 events and whether any military officers were implicated. Khawaja Haris clarified that no military officers are on trial and that the allegations primarily involve property damage.

Justice Rizvi also highlighted the ease with which the Corps Commander’s residence was breached, describing it as a significant security lapse. Justice Musarrat Hilali observed that many individuals involved on May 9 were likely unaware of the situation they were being drawn into.

The Ministry of Defence’s counsel assured the court that individuals who were unaware of their involvement have not been subjected to trials in military courts. He promised to provide further details about the accused.

The hearing on the intra-court appeal against civilian trials in military courts was adjourned until tomorrow, with Khawaja Haris set to continue his arguments.