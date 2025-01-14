Tuesday, January 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Second aid convoy to Kurram set to depart amid peace efforts

Second aid convoy to Kurram set to depart amid peace efforts
Web Desk
12:11 PM | January 14, 2025
National, Top Stories

A second convoy of 45 trucks carrying food, medicines, and essential supplies is set to depart from Tal to the conflict-hit Kurram district on Tuesday under strict security, following road clearance, according to district administration sources.

Kurram has faced severe shortages due to prolonged lawlessness and roadblocks. Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed stated that relief efforts are underway, alongside steps to enforce a peace agreement between warring tribes.

Protesters in Mandori continue a sit-in, demanding compensation for damages caused by the unrest. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed for two months, banning arms display and large gatherings to maintain order.

Authorities are also preparing to demolish bunkers in Balash Khel and Khar Kali and collect weapons used in tribal clashes. These measures, part of the peace deal, aim to restore stability in the district by February 1.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1736752165.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025