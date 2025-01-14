Second aid convoy to Kurram set to depart amid peace efforts

A second convoy of 45 trucks carrying food, medicines, and essential supplies is set to depart from Tal to the conflict-hit Kurram district on Tuesday under strict security, following road clearance, according to district administration sources.

Kurram has faced severe shortages due to prolonged lawlessness and roadblocks. Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed stated that relief efforts are underway, alongside steps to enforce a peace agreement between warring tribes.

Protesters in Mandori continue a sit-in, demanding compensation for damages caused by the unrest. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed for two months, banning arms display and large gatherings to maintain order.

Authorities are also preparing to demolish bunkers in Balash Khel and Khar Kali and collect weapons used in tribal clashes. These measures, part of the peace deal, aim to restore stability in the district by February 1.