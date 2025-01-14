Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Security forces kill 27 terrorists in IBO in Kacchi District: ISPR

Our Staff Reporter
January 14, 2025
RAWALPINDI  -  Security Forces killed 27 terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Kacchi District (Balochistan) on Sunday on reported presence of terrorists in the area.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops stealthily surrounded & effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, twenty seven terrorists were sent to hell,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Monday.

Multiple hideouts, including caches of arms, ammunition and explosives, were also destroyed during the operation.

The killed terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies, it said “Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the press release further said.

