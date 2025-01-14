Tuesday, January 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Security forces kill 8 terrorists in KP IBOs

Security forces kill 8 terrorists in KP IBOs
Web Desk
12:24 PM | January 14, 2025
National

 Security forces killed eight terrorists in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations were conducted on January 12 and 13 in Tank and Tirah valley.

It said an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Tank district on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the location and killed six terrorists.

In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber district, own troops successfully eliminated two terrorists.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Shalamar Hospital launches state-of-the-art women’s health centre

A day earlier, security forces eliminated 27 terrorists in Balochistan’s Kachhi district in an intelligence-based operation.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted terrorists a planned operation on the presence of terrorists’ hideout in the area.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1736844160.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025