Tuesday, January 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Serena Interchange Underpass opened for traffic

APP
January 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Islamabad residents have received good news as the Serena Interchange Underpass has been opened for traffic,  Development Authority (CDA) spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Talking to APP, he said that a key phase of the project has been completed, marking significant progress following directives of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The connection roads and slipways linked to the underpass have been finalised, facilitating smooth traffic flow in the area.

Additionally, he said the structural work on two underpasses under construction on Srinagar Highway has also been completed, adding to the project’s momentum. Meanwhile, Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, visited the Serena Underpass site and expressed satisfaction with the construction progress.

He announced that the underpass located on Suhrawardy Road is now operational for traffic, bringing relief to commuters facing long-standing congestion issues. “This is a significant milestone for the Serena Interchange project,” stated the CDA Chairman. “The remaining segments of the project are progressing rapidly, and we are committed to delivering quality infrastructure to the residents of Islamabad.” He also highlighted the ongoing work on landscaping and horticulture around the site, ensuring that the underpass area will be both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

NA speaker calls govt-PTI meeting for talks on 16th

With the completion of this crucial project, Islamabad’s traffic woes are expected to see considerable improvement, offering residents a more efficient and smoother commute.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1736752165.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025