Severe cold wave grips country; travel disrupted by snow and fog

Web Desk
9:57 AM | January 14, 2025
National

A severe cold wave has engulfed the country, with northern areas experiencing heavy snowfall and Punjab battling dense fog.

Skardu recorded temperatures as low as -11°C, while Gopis, Astore, and Leh dropped to -10°C. In Gilgit, Kalam, Bagrot, and Hunza, temperatures ranged from -6°C to -7°C. Heavy snowfall in Chitral has disrupted daily life, cutting off ground access to its upper areas.

Snowfall in Chitral has disrupted daily life, cutting off upper areas from ground access. In Punjab, dense fog has led to the closure of Motorway M4 from Abdul Hakeem to Multan and M5 from Multan to Rohri due to poor visibility.

Motorway Police have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel for safety.

