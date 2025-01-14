Shalamar Hospital launches state-of-the-art women’s health centre

Lahore - Shalamar Hospital has inaugurated its state-of-the-art Women’s Health Center, a facility equipped with modern technology and staffed by expert healthcare professionals. The center was inaugurated by American Consul General Christina Hawkins, President of the Royal College of Gynaecologists (London) Rani Thacker, and Chairman Board of Trustees Shahid Hussain. The Women’s Health Center has been established in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, USA. It offers comprehensive diagnostic and treatment facilities for women’s health issues, including gynecology, breast cancer, obstetrics, and osteoporosis, all under one roof. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, American Consul General Christina Hawkins said that Shalamar Hospital has a long-standing partnership with Johns Hopkins University, and doctors from Shalamar have received training in the United States. Rani Thacker, President of the Royal College of Gynaecologists (London), praised the establishment of the Women’s Health Center, saying it is a significant achievement that will provide women access to diagnosis and treatment for various health issues in one place. Dr. Nazli Hamid, In-charge of the Women’s Health Center, briefed the participants about the facilities and treatment options available at the center. The inauguration ceremony was attended by trustees of Shalamar Hospital, Principal Shalamar Medical and Dental College Professor Zahid Bashir, Chief Operating Officer of Shalamar Hospital Dr. Ayesha Noman, and senior doctors and faculty members. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Shahid Hussain said that Shalamar Hospital has been providing quality healthcare services for the past four decades and producing world-class doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals. He added that the Women’s Health Center has been equipped with all modern facilities.