Tuesday, January 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Shalamar Hospital launches state-of-the-art women’s health centre

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Lahore  -  Shalamar Hospital has inaugurated its state-of-the-art Women’s Health Center, a facility equipped with modern technology and staffed by expert healthcare professionals. The center was inaugurated by American Consul General Christina Hawkins, President of the Royal College of Gynaecologists (London) Rani Thacker, and Chairman  Board  of Trustees Shahid Hussain. The Women’s Health Center has been established in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, USA. It offers comprehensive diagnostic and treatment facilities for women’s health issues, including gynecology, breast cancer, obstetrics, and osteoporosis, all under one roof. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, American Consul General Christina Hawkins said that Shalamar Hospital has a long-standing partnership with Johns Hopkins University, and doctors from Shalamar have received training in the United States. Rani Thacker, President of the Royal College of Gynaecologists (London), praised the establishment of the Women’s Health Center, saying it is a significant achievement that will provide women access to diagnosis and treatment for various health issues in one place. Dr. Nazli Hamid, In-charge of the Women’s Health Center, briefed the participants about the facilities and treatment options available at the center. The inauguration ceremony was attended by trustees of Shalamar Hospital, Principal Shalamar Medical and Dental College Professor Zahid Bashir, Chief Operating Officer of Shalamar Hospital Dr. Ayesha Noman, and senior doctors and faculty members. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Shahid Hussain said that Shalamar Hospital has been providing quality healthcare services for the past four decades and producing world-class doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals. He added that the Women’s Health Center has been equipped with all modern facilities.

Govt committed to provide world-class facilities to tourists: SACM KP

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1736844160.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025