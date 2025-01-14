Shrajeel terms 2025 as year of development & progress of Sindh

KARACHI - Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said 2025 year is the year of development and progress as Sindh Govenment had already started development projects in Karachi and other districts of the Sindh province. Following the inauguration by Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the first phase of Shahrah Bhutto has been opened to the public. Additionally, work on the Yellow Line BRT is proceeding diligently, with efforts continuing day and night. Speaking to the media here at the Sindh Assembly Media Corner, Senior Sindh Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, announced that the Transport Department is also developing bus depots. He added that the Sindh government plans to introduce double-decker buses for the citizens of Karachi this year. Additionally, an EV taxi service will be launched for the youth, with EV taxis made available to the public through easy installment plans. He said that the Sindh government was undertaking large-scale road development projects across the province. He emphasized that the progress being made by the Sindh government in the health sector is unparalleled in Pakistan. Additionally, rapid work is underway on the Hub Canal to address Karachi’s water shortage. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that, similar to how journalists from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad were invited to visit the Sindh government’s projects, journalists from Sindh will also be given the opportunity to tour these initiatives. He highlighted that significant progress is being made across all departments of the Sindh government. He praised Syed Nasir Shah for his commendable work in the energy sector. Furthermore, the Chief Minister of Sindh has emphasized that efforts are underway on a desalination project, which aims to convert seawater into potable water for the people. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed all ministers to ensure the delivery of facilities promised to the public during the elections. In reply to a question, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Chief Minister of Sindh has encouraged the entire business community to step forward and invest in various sectors. The Sindh government is in discussions with multiple companies to attract investment in Pakistan. However, due to IMF conditions, establishing new industrial zones is currently not feasible. He highlighted the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone as an excellent opportunity for domestic and foreign investors, traders, and businessmen. He further mentioned that Chinese investors have expressed interest in investing in the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone. In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party, including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister, has made it clear that the PPP’s stance on the issue of canals is very firm.

The PPP will not accept any canals being constructed on the Indus River. In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that an appropriate toll is imposed on all public-private partnership projects to ensure that investors who have partnered with the government can recover their investments.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Imran Khan took a watch, sold it, and falsely claimed that the proceeds were used to build a road, which he described as a lie. He asserted that every case against Imran Khan is valid. He added that if the government or the Nawaz League engages in negotiations with the opposition, the PPP would appreciate it.