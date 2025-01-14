Singapore offers opportunities for Pakistani workers

Singapore, an island nation in Southeast Asia, continues to attract local and international talent, including Pakistani workers, with its thriving economy and dynamic job market.

Foreign nationals seeking employment in Singapore must fulfill specific work permit requirements, such as obtaining the (EP), which caters to professionals, managers, and executives.

Starting January 2025, the minimum salary threshold for the EP will be $5,600 for most sectors and $6,200 for the financial services sector. Applicants must also pass the Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS), a points-based evaluation system that considers qualifications, work experience, and the hiring company's value.

With a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exceeding $501 billion, Singapore offers diverse opportunities for foreign workers. Beyond its economic appeal, Singapore is also a major travel destination, blending modern innovation with cultural heritage.

Tourists flock to must-see landmarks like Marina Bay Sands and explore vibrant neighborhoods such as Chinatown, Little India, and Kampong Glam, which celebrate the nation’s rich history through bustling markets, historic temples, and local cuisine.