Tuesday, January 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Singers enthrall people at Sargodha music night News wire

NEWS WIRE
January 14, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

SARGODHA  -   A magical evening of music was organized by the Sargodha Arts Council, in which famous local singers colored the gathering with their charming voices. In this gathering, Sahibzada Saman Sultan, Ustad Liaquat, Muhammad Sarfraz Mazhar, Saleem Shahzad, Musarrat Shaheen and Hammad Ehsan entertained the audience with their voices and songs. The program presented a beautiful blend of classical music, songs and soul-touching melodies, which gave the gathering a unique and charming color. The singers made the gathering truly a beautiful experience with the magic of their voices. On this occasion, Sargodha Arts Council Director Asad Ahmed, Assistant Director Khawaja Muhammad Farooq, Assistant Director Muhammad Khan Hargan, Assistant Director Dr. Muhammad Muzammil Murtaza and all the esteemed staff of the Arts Council participated.

The aim of this gathering was not only to highlight the cultural heritage of Sargodha but also to promote the local level of music and its social role.  The Sargodha Arts Council expressed its congratulations on the successful completion of this wonderful event and pledged to organize more cultural activities in the future.

NA speaker calls govt-PTI meeting for talks on 16th

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1736752165.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025