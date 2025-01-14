SMEDA to host workshop on accounting for SMEs

ISLAMABAD - The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will hold a one-day workshop on “Accounting & Bookkeeping for SMEs” on January 14 at the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (ICSTSI). The workshop aims to enhance business growth by providing participants with insights into the importance of financial records, accounting concepts, income statements, cash flow analysis, basic financial ratios, record-keeping best practices, tax considerations, and financial requirements for tax purposes. The session is designed for business owners, accounts staff, entrepreneurs, managers, executives, and team leaders seeking to improve their financial management skills and practices.