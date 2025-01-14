Swedish envoy, Azam Tarar discuss minorities’ rights, interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD - Ulrika Sundberg, Special Envoy to the OIC and for Inter-religious and Inter-cultural Dialogue from the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met with Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights, in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on safeguarding minority rights, enhancing digital law compliance mechanisms, advancing online safety measures, and fostering interfaith harmony.

The Special Envoy commended Pakistan’s efforts to promote inclusive education, particularly the success of the recent International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities. She praised Pakistan’s progressive policies aimed at empowering future generations and ensuring equitable access to quality education, especially for girls.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to protecting minority rights, as enshrined in Articles 20–36 of the Constitution. He highlighted the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), a statutory body dedicated to safeguarding minority rights, promoting interfaith harmony, and ensuring minority participation in national development.

To prevent the misuse of laws, including the Blasphemy Law, the Minister outlined efforts to develop comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). These include forensic investigations, credible witness protection, and impartial legal processes to uphold justice and protect vulnerable communities.

Discussions also focused on enhancing digital safety and addressing online harm. The Minister shared initiatives such as public awareness campaigns and digital literacy programs to protect children from cyberbullying and online exploitation.

He also emphasized collaboration with international stakeholders, such as Meta, to develop tools like the Take It Down portal for reporting and removing harmful online content targeting child exploitation. The provinces, in line with their responsibilities under the 18th Amendment, have also taken measures to ensure the safety of minority worship places and the protection of minority rights through dedicated mechanisms and enhanced security protocols. The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of shared commitments to advancing human rights, fostering interfaith harmony, and creating a safer digital environment, particularly for vulnerable groups.