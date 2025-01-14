Tribal elders voice concern over transfer of Class IV employees, summon Jirga

Peshawar - Mohmand tribal elders on Monday expressed serious concerns over the transfer of Class IV employees from government offices and centres established on their privately owned land.

The elders emphasized that valuable land was donated free of charge to the government to facilitate public services and provide employment opportunities for the local community. However, recent actions by the education department and other government sectors regarding employee transfers have been deemed unacceptable.

They urged the government to honour the initial agreement and prevent any further actions that undermine their contributions and traditions. The tribal elders of the Halimzai, Safi, and Baizai tribes gathered at the Mohmand district headquarters in Ghalani to discuss the issue and released a joint statement.

The statement announced that a grand Jirga would be held on January 20 at the Mohmand Press Club in Ghalani to address the issue.

The Jirga would formulate a strategy and take decisive action against the transfer policies.

The tribal elders highlighted that they had donated land worth millions of rupees to establish essential public service centres for the benefit of the community. In return, they were granted Class IV employment opportunities as compensation for their land and services, which often supported the livelihoods of two or three families.

However, the Education Department had initiated the transfer of Class IV employees, and similar plans were being discussed by other departments, which the elders strongly opposed.

The elders described the move as a violation of local customs and an unnecessary burden on employees, who would face hardships in relocating to unfamiliar areas.