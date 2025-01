FAISALABAD - Nishatabad police claimed on Monday to have arrested two alleged dacoits and recovered looted yarn worth Rs 1.35 million from their possession. On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested two suspects identified as Abbas and Sarfraz aka Munni, and recovered 27 yarn bags loaded in a loader rickshaw.

The accused looted the yarn few days ago from the area of Khurarianwala police station. Further investigation was underway.